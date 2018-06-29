Advertising
Paul Gascoigne apologises for swearing on radio
Gazza was one of England’s star performers in the run to the last four 28 years ago.
Paul Gascoigne apologised for swearing on a breakfast radio show as he was reunited with former England team-mate Chris Waddle.
The pair were midfield colleagues at Italia 90, when England went all the way to the semi-finals in their World Cup campaign.
And as the former Tottenham club-mates reminisced, Gascoigne quipped that he could get the better of Waddle on the golf course.
Waddle told Gascoigne to “start talking proper now”, to which 51-year-old Gascoigne said: “I’m a Geordie, how the f*** can I speak … ooh sorry, how can I speak properly?”
Gascoigne was a guest on Robbie Savage’s World Cup Breakfast show on BBC Radio 5 Live, and host Savage also apologised for the language.
England have a golden opportunity to achieve success comparable with the achievement of Sir Bobby Robson’s 1990 team, as they prepare for a second-round clash with Colombia on Tuesday, and a possible quarter-final against Sweden or Switzerland.
Gascoigne said Gareth Southgate’s side were “playing outstanding football”.
“Now the pressure’s on,” Gascoigne added. “Me and Chris will tell you: I grew up and trained every day to be a professional footballer and so did Chris, so it’s up to them to go out and enjoy it.”
