How do the World Cup’s last 16 compare on penalty shoot-outs?

The World Cup knockout rounds begin on Saturday after two weeks of group stage action.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at each tie and the penalty shoot-out records of each competing nation.

France v Argentina

Lionel Messi covers his face after his penalty miss against Iceland (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

France record: P 6 W 3 L 3 (World Cup and European Championship)

Argentina record: P 13 W 7 L 6 (World Cup and Copa America)

Les Bleus were the first team to lose a World Cup finals penalty shoot-out when West Germany beat them in the 1982 semi-finals. Their most famous defeat though came in the final of the 2006 World Cup, after star man Zinedine Zidane had been sent off.

Argentina have won four and lost just one in the World Cup finals, their most recent coming in the semi-final success against Holland four years ago. But since then they have lost successive Copa America finals to Chile on penalties.

Advertising

Uruguay v Portugal

Portugal players celebrate their shoot-out win over England in 2006 (Nick Potts/PA)

Uruguay record: P 10 W 5 L 5 (World Cup and Copa America)

Portugal record: P 4 W 3 L 1 (World Cup and European Championship)

Advertising

Portugal can count two victories over England in their wins column, with the solitary defeat coming to Spain at Euro 2012.

Uruguay have won their only World Cup shoot-out, against Ghana in 2010 after Luis Suarez’s handball, but have a very mixed Copa America record.

Russia v Spain

Gaizka Mendieta (left) scored the decisive penalty as Spain beat the Republic in 2002 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Russia record: P 0 W 0 L 0

Spain record: P 7 W 4 L 3 (World Cup and European Championship)

Russia have not competed in a shoot-out in a major competition.

Spain won one en route to each of their European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012, but lost their most recent shoot-out at the World Cup to co-hosts South Korea in the 2002 quarter-finals, having knocked out the Republic of Ireland by the same method in the previous round.

Croatia v Denmark

Luka Modric converts a penalty for Croatia in the Group D win over Nigeria (Petr David Josek/AP)

Croatia record: P 1 W 0 L 1 (European Championship)

Denmark record: P 2 W 1 L 1 (European Championship)

Neither side have featured in a World Cup shoot-out before, and only Denmark know what it feels like to win one – beating reigning champions Holland on the way to their stunning Euro 92 success.

Brazil v Mexico

Will Neymar be put on the spot against Mexico? (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Brazil record: P 12 W 7 L 5 (World Cup and Copa America)

Mexico record: P 7 W 3 L 4 (World Cup, Copa America and CONCACAF Gold Cup)

Brazil’s World Cup record reads played four, won three, including the 1994 final shoot-out against Italy. However, they once lost a 2011 shoot-out to Paraguay 2-0, having missed four kicks in a row.

Mexico have lost both of the World Cup shoot-outs they have taken part in – to West Germany as hosts in 1986 and to Bulgaria in 1994.

Belgium v Japan

Belgium’s Eden Hazard scores the decisive penalty in the 2018 FA Cup final for Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Belgium record: P 1 W 1 L 0 (World Cup)

Japan record: P 6 W 3 L 3 (World Cup and Asian Cup)

Belgium boast a 100 per cent record thanks to winning their sole shoot-out against Spain in 1986 en route to the semi-finals.

Japan lost their only World Cup shoot-out to Paraguay in 2010.

Sweden v Switzerland

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer endured penalty misfortune against Costa Rica in the group stage (Mark Baker/AP)

Sweden record: P 2 W 1 L 1 (World Cup and European Championship)

Switzerland record: P 2 W 0 L 2 (World Cup and European Championship)

Sweden were World Cup quarter-final winners over Romania in 1994 but lost a Euro quarter-final 10 years later to Holland.

Switzerland will hope this game does not go the distance after defeats to Ukraine (World Cup 2006) and Poland (Euro 2016).

England v Colombia

Harry Kane scored two penalties in the win over Panama (Adam Davy/PA)

England record: P 7 W 1 L 6 (World Cup and European Championship)

Colombia record: P 6 W 4 L 2 (Copa America and CONCACAF Gold Cup)

Every England fan cringes at the mere thought of penalties and looking at the bare statistics of one win from seven it is easy to see why. The win over Spain at Euro 96 seems like a long, long time ago.

Colombia have never been involved in a World Cup shoot-out and may benefit from not having the baggage England carry around with them in that area.