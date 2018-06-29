Advertising
Goals records smashed at Russia 2018
Late goals have been all the rage at Russia 2018.
The 2018 World Cup has already smashed records in a 32-team tournament for the number of late goals, penalties and own goals.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 88th-minute free-kick, to complete a hat-trick and earn Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain, capped off a second day of the tournament which also featured late winners for Uruguay and Iran.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at how the records came about.
Late goals
Penalties
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system has played a major role as 24 spot-kicks have been awarded this summer, with 18 scored – both record tallies.
The previous high marks saw 18 awarded in 2002 and a perfect 17 from 17 scored at France ’98, excluding shoot-outs.
Kane, Sweden’s Andreas Granqvist and Australia’s Mile Jedinak have each scored two penalties in the tournament. All three are captain of their respective countries.
Own goals
If VAR can help to explain the glut of penalties, the nine own goals scored to date – beating the previous record of six set in 1998 – seems a mere quirk.
The unfortunate Sommer is only the third goalkeeper to score a World Cup own goal, following Spain’s Andoni Zubizarreta against Nigeria in 1998 and Noel Valladares of Honduras against France in 2014.
