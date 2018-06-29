England’s World Cup diary – Friday, June 29

Fabian Delph was the one absentee as England returned to their Repino base to begin preparations for next week’s World Cup last-16 tie against Colombia.

The Manchester City midfielder was given special dispensation by manager Gareth Southgate to fly home to be with partner Natalie, who is due to give birth to their third child on Saturday.

Delph left immediately after the 1-0 defeat to Belgium in Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea and most westerly of all the World Cup venues, meaning a relatively short two-hour, 914-mile journey back home.

His team-mates made the 490-mile trip to their base in Repino, just outside St Petersburg, having briefly met up with their wives and girlfriends after the match on Thursday night.

There were few moments of interest in the game itself but off-the-field was not without incident with some of the WAGs understood to have been splattered with beer when some fans threw their drinks in the air, presumably as part of the celebrations when Adnan Januzaj scored Belgium’s winner.

Picture of the day

Advertising

>

England midfielder Dele Alli did a mini-fitness session on the pitch after the team’s defeat to Belgium as he prepares to make his comeback in the last-16 clash with Colombia (Adam Davy/PA).

Quote of the day

Advertising

England boss Gareth Southgate, who knows a thing or two about missing a crucial spot-kick in a major tournament, has done plenty of preparation.

Daily Social

Video of the day



What’s on tomorrow?

After a day off on Friday, normal service resumes on Saturday with open training at 9.15am BST at Spartak Zelenogorsk followed by media duties from 1.15pm BST in Repino.

Three Lions Throwback