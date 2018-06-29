David Warner bowled by Lasith Malinga for one on return to cricket

David Warner’s return to cricket lasted just two balls as the ex-Australian vice captain was dismissed for only one in his first game since the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner is currently serving a 12-month ban handed to him by Cricket Australia for his role in the incident which came to light during his country’s Test Series with South Africa in March.

However, the 31-year-old and former Aussie captain Steve Smith, another who is banned due to the scandal, are free to play in the Global T20 Canada and it was in that tournament where Warner made a disappointing comeback on Friday.

Opening for the Winnipeg Hawks, Warner was clean bowled by Lasith Malinga’s first ball of the second over having made just one.

It was Warner’s first innings since the third Test in Cape Town three months ago.

Smith, who is playing for the Toronto Nationals, fared better on his return to competitive cricket after making 61 off 41 balls on Thursday.