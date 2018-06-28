Wayne Rooney apparently bound for Washington ahead of DC United move

Wayne Rooney’s move to Major League Soccer appeared to be edging closer as the former England striker posted a picture of himself apparently bound for the United States.

The 32-year-old is poised to complete a move from Everton to DC United having held talks with the American side this summer.

Rooney tweeted a photo of himself in an aeroplane seat giving a thumbs-up, beneath emojis of an aeroplane and the Stars and Stripes.

Press Association Sport understands a deal between the clubs is close to being completed.

The move would bring to an end Rooney’s second spell at boyhood club Everton just a year after he left Manchester United to return to Goodison Park.

DC United have a long-standing interest in Rooney and are keen to make him their flagship new signing as they prepare to move into their new Audi Field home next month.

Wayne Rooney is England’s record goalscorer (Simon Cooper/Empics)

Rooney would have to wait until after the MLS transfer window opens on July 10 to be able to represent the club but that would not prevent the move being agreed.

Newly-appointed Everton manager Marco Silva said at his unveiling earlier this month that he would not stand in Rooney’s way if he wanted to move.

Silva said: “Before I arrived it was something that had already started. We will talk with him but it is Wayne’s decision.”

Rooney enjoyed 13 highly successful seasons at United between his two Everton spells, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League among a glut of other trophies.

He also became United’s and England’s record goalscorer during his time at Old Trafford.