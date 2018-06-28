Wahbi Khazri scores the winner as Tunisia claim long-awaited World Cup win

Tunisia claimed their first win at the World Cup for 40 years as a second-half fightback saw them beat Panama 2-1 in Saransk.

Panama brightened up a drab first half when Jose Luis Rodriquez’s 20-yard shot deflected off Yassine Meriah and wrongfooted Aymen Mathlouthi in the Tunisia goal.

It was officially credited as a Meriah own goal, but Tunisia were level within six minutes of the re-start as Fakhreddine Ben Youssef turned home Wahbi Khazri’s cross for the 2,500th goal in World Cup finals history.

Sunderland forward Khazri then scored from close range after 66 minutes to secure Tunisia’s first victory at a World Cup since beating Mexico in 1978.