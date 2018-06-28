Michy Batshuayi steals show with comical celebration of Adnan Januzaj’s winner

Michy Batshuayi stole the headlines following his comical goal celebration during Belgium’s drab 1-0 win over England.

Roberto Martinez’s side took all three points and top spot in Group G thanks to Adnan Januzaj’s fine second-half finish, but it was the aftermath that caught the eyes of the viewers.

Batshuayi collected the ball from the goal as his team-mates congratulated the Real Sociedad winger’s superb strike near the corner flag.

Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new ??⚽️ … ??? #KarmaIsAB pic.twitter.com/cgbEW8RX4p — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) June 28, 2018

However, the 24-year-old got more than he bargained for when he aimed to boot the ball into the Kaliningrad Stadium crowd but it ricocheted off the post and into his own face.

The Chelsea striker, who ended last season on loan at German side Borussia Dortmund, saw the funny side as he laughed off the mishap before taking to social media shortly after full-time.

He tweeted: “Fortnite celebrations so overrated bro I had to create something new ??⚽️ … ??? #KarmaIsAB”

Belgium will take on Japan for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Rostov on Monday, while defeat for England means they face Group H winners Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday in their last-16 clash.