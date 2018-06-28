Gareth Southgate said permutations were ‘half the fun’ before taking England job

A six-year-old tweet from current England manager Gareth Southgate has been doing the rounds on social media ahead of the final Group G match against Belgium.

Southgate is adamant his team must approach the game aiming to win and therefore top the group.

However, a tweet he sent on the day England beat Sweden 3-2 at Euro 2012 indicates he understands why supporters might see it differently, with the 2018 World Cup knockout draw arguably looking more favourable for the side which finishes second.

If I was in dressing room I would be saying let's just win our game + not worry about rest. But as a fan half thefun is the permutations — Gareth Southgate (@GarethSouthgate) June 15, 2012

Southgate took over as England Under-21 boss in August 2013.

During Euro 2012, he did promotional work for brewing company Carlsberg, and managed its Pub Cup five-a-side winners against a European Legends team in Warsaw.

The winners of Group G face a potential quarter-final against five-time winners Brazil, while the runners-up would face Sweden or Switzerland in the last eight if they made it through the last 16.