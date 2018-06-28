Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Former England Under-21s goalkeeper Lee Grant could be snapped up by Manchester United as their new number three behind David de Gea and Sergio Romero, the Daily Telegraph reports. The Stoke player is being tipped to replace last season’s third choice Joel Pereira, 22, who is expected to go out on loan, the paper says. Grant, 35, would join United on a free transfer and most likely sign a one-year contract, the paper adds.

Marouane Fellaini looks set to make a U-turn and sign a new two-year contract with Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The paper claims the Belgian midfielder’s deal could be worth in excess of £100,000-a-week, and would include the option of an extra year beyond 2020 if both sides agree to the extension. The 30-year-old has been linked with several clubs, including in Turkey and China, but a late offer from United has persuaded him to stay, the paper reports.

Manchester United are reportedly facing competition in Europe for the signature of Mateo Kovacic. The Daily Mirror says reports in Spain suggest the Real Madrid midfielder, who is free to leave Real at the right price this summer, is also being eyed up by Juventus and Roma.

Everton are eyeing up Croatia’s Ante Rebic following his strong performance at the World Cup, the Daily Mirror reports. The 24-year-old also had an impressive season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, with the club activating their option to buy him from his parent club Fiorentina. But the side are reportedly bracing themselves for offers, with Tottenham also said to be long-term admirers.

Mohamed Elyounoussi has been linked with a move to the Premier League (Niall Carson/PA)

Southampton are in a strong position to land Basel winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, according to the Daily Mirror. The club are hoping to seal the deal for the 23-year-old in the coming days, the paper adds. Meanwhile, Southampton are also considering bringing in Ben Gibson from Middlesbrough, the paper says.

David Brooks: Bournemouth are reportedly close to a £12million deal with Sheffield United for the midfielder. The Daily Mail says the 20-year-old Wales international is expected to have a medical on Thursday. He made 33 appearances for the Blades last season.

Sheffield United’s David Brooks (Mike Egerton/PA)

Angus Gunn: Southampton are said to be chasing a £15million deal for the Manchester City goalkeeper. The Daily Mail says Southampton are admirers of the 22-year-old, who impressed while on loan at Norwich last season and is on the radar of several Premier League clubs.