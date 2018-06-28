‘Fantastic’ England complete white-ball clean sweep of Australia

England began Paul Farbrace’s brief stint as coach with “another fantastic performance” as they proved Australia’s white-ball masters for the sixth time in a fortnight.

Jos Buttler (61) hit England’s fastest ever Twenty20 half-century, from 21 balls, in only his second innings as an international white-ball opener as they racked up their highest home total in the format at Edgbaston.

Adil Rashid (three for 27) and Chris Jordan (three for 42) then ensured England comfortably defended 221 for five, despite Australia captain Aaron Finch’s 84 from 41 balls in a reply which ended on 193 all out.

For Farbrace, in charge in Trevor Bayliss’ temporary absence for this one-off Vitality Blast IT20 and then three more against India next week, it was a perfect start.

Eoin Morgan’s team were adding a 28-run success here to their historic 5-0 one-day international whitewash of their Ashes rivals, and he said: “It was another fantastic performance.

“With the bat, we started off outstandingly well, with Jos up to the top of the order for us – he and Jason (Roy) really did get us off to a flier, expressing themselves against that new ball.

“From there, we managed to kick on, didn’t take our foot off the pedal.”

Jos Buttler hit England’s fastest ever international T20 fifty (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s remarkable strength in depth gives all their batsmen freedom to attack at will.

“We’re lucky at the moment, we probably have six out of the top seven that could open the batting,” Morgan added on Sky Sports.

“With the likes of (Jonny) Bairstow coming in at number six and Moeen (Ali) at number seven, you can keep going hard.

“That really paid off today.

“We got about 15-20 over par – and we needed them, with Australia coming back hard at us with the bat.”

Finch was just starting to test England’s mettle, when he was caught inches inside the long-on boundary off Rashid.

This outcome was one final disappointment of a singularly unsuccessful tour for Australia, and their coach Justin Langer admitted afterwards he can only admire England’s collective ability at present.

Justin Langer was impressed by England’s killer instinct (David Davies/PA)

Asked if his charges will be scarred by the experience of having to face them, or will prove stronger as they vie for places in the team which will try to defend Australia’s World Cup title in England next summer, he said: “We’ll find out, won’t we?“I’ve been absolutely blown away by how well England are playing.

“They’re at the peak of their powers right now, and we’ve come up against them.

“A few of the boys have walked into the jungle, and we’ll see how they go over the next two, three or 10 years.”