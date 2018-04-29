Al Horford and Terry Rozier lead Boston into NBA semi-finals

The Boston Celtics have advanced to the Eastern Conference semi-finals with a 112-96 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in game seven.

Al Horford and Terry Rozier scored 26 points each to help put the Celtics in the second round of the NBA play-offs for a second successive year as they won the series 4-3.

Twelve of Rozier’s points came in the final quarter, with the point guard adding nine assists and Horford eight rebounds.

We defended our house in Game 7 and got the win against the Bucks. Now it’s onto Round 2 against the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/SnVgWMXW9X — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 29, 2018

Boston certainly took advantage of the home court, winning all of their four games at TD Garden, and will now go on to face the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston.

In the night’s other game, the Golden State Warriors won the first game of the Western Conference semi-finals, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 123-101.

Final ? Klay – 27p/6r/2a/2bKD – 26p/13r/2a/2bDraymond – 16p/15r/11a/3s/2bAndre – 12p/4r/3aQuinn – 11p/3r/3aShaun – 10p/3a/2r — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 29, 2018

Kevin Durant scored 26 points and had 13 rebounds and Draymond Green finished with a triple-double – 16 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists – for the fourth time in his post-season career.