Unai Emery confident PSG players will retain focus against Guingamp

Paris St Germain coach Unai Emery is confident his players will not ease off in their efforts, even in the knowledge the title is wrapped up and they will have a new boss next season.

Emery announced on Friday he would be ending his two-year spell in charge at the Parc des Princes this summer, in which he has achieved domestic success but made little headway in the Champions League.

The capital club host mid-table Guingamp on Sunday, after which they will have three Ligue 1 games left as well as a Coupe de France final against third-tier Les Herbiers.

And Emery, whose departure was hardly unexpected with the German Thomas Tuchel reportedly lined up as his replacement, says his players will not be taking their foot off the gas.

“The players know their goals and are going to do everything to achieve them,” he said on the club website.

“It’s important to do that when you’re playing in a Paris St Germain shirt. You have to be motivated and show desire in each game.

“The players will do what is necessary to pick up the three points in front of our fans against Guingamp.”

Assuming PSG go on to win the Coupe de France, the Spaniard will leave Paris having won that trophy twice, the Coupe de la Ligue twice and the Ligue 1 title once.

And the former Sevilla boss says he has enjoyed his time at the club and feels he has grown as a manager.

“It’s a great experience to coach here in Paris,” he said. “I have improved as a coach. My first six months were difficult, because I had to adapt to the team and them to me.

“We managed to deal with the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (to Manchester United in the summer Emery arrived). From January 2017, the team has constantly improved.”

PSG have won all 17 of their home league games so far this term, but Guingamp are on a decent run themselves, having taken 10 points from the last 12.