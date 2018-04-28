Ronnie O’Sullivan brands conqueror Ali Carter ‘Mr Angry’ during Crucible defeat

Ronnie O’Sullivan crashed out of the Betfred World Championship after a bitter mid-match spat with Ali Carter at the Crucible.

Five-time world champion O’Sullivan snapped at Carter in the 19th frame of their second-round match, describing the 38-year-old as “Mr Angry” after also appearing to barge him.

Carter went on to clinch a 13-9 victory, his first victory over O’Sullivan in a major tournament after years of disappointment, including heavy defeats in the 2008 and 2012 world finals.

O’Sullivan had just fluked a snooker when he and Carter collided at the side of the table in a flashpoint that defined the match.

Once back in his seat, O’Sullivan said: “That’s for being Mr Angry.”

He then told Carter it was his turn to play, sparking Carter to respond: “Thank you very much, very nice of you.”

“Stop being angry then,” O’Sullivan said.

The match had been tense throughout, and as the sniping persisted referee Paul Collier told the players: “Right fellas, just play on.”

Carter was clinical as he set up a quarter-final date with Mark Williams or Robert Milkins.

Essex man Carter, who has twice overcome cancer and suffers from Crohn’s disease, said of the flashpoint: “I just thought, ‘Listen, I’m not intimidated by Ronnie like a lot of other players are, I’ve been through harder things than that in my life’.

“He barged me, but I’m sorry, I’m not going to be bullied by anyone.”

He added: “It would have been easy for me to sit back in my chair and be like, ‘I’d better be the little boy in the corner’.

“But no, it was my day today and I’m delighted.”

O’Sullivan was asked whether he would apologise to Carter.

O’Sullivan lost his first ranking event match against Carter during the second round (Tim Goode/PA)

O’Sullivan claimed Carter also barged him during the match.

Asked if he thought he might be fined by disciplinary chiefs, O’Sullivan added: “I don’t really know. They can send a letter to my lawyer and they can happily deal with it.

“Have you never been angry in your life? We all get angry sometimes. If someone’s going to shoulder-barge into me, do I have to walk around him, tiptoe or do a little curtsy as if he’s the Queen? Sometimes you have to stand your ground. I’m not a limbo dancer you know.”

Carter complained before the match began that snooker had become ‘The Ronnie O’Sullivan Show’.

After sealing his win, Carter said: “It is the Ronnie O’Sullivan show, isn’t it, but it was the Ali Carter show today.”

Four-time champion John Higgins raced to an 8-0 lead against Jack Lisowski.

Barry Hawkins reached the quarter-final stage for a sixth successive year, winning 13-10 against Chinese youngster Lyu Haotian.

In the evening session, Kyren Wilson wasted little time in securing the remaining two frames he needed to progress following a 13-5 victory over Jamie Jones.

Wilson started the evening 11-5 ahead and extended his lead with a break of 79 in the 17th frame before grinding out the next. He will take on Mark Allen in the quarter-final, which is a repeat of the Masters final in January.

Two-time champion Mark Williams edged his second round clash with Robert Milkins to take a 5-3 advantage after the first session.