Real Madrid v Leganes – story of the match
Gareth Bale sent a timely reminder to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane by firing home the opening goal as his side overcame Leganes 2-1 at the Bernabeu.
Zidane opted to rest a number of big names including Cristiano Ronaldo with this week’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich in mind, and the Welshman made the most of his opportunity.
Bale scored an acrobatic opener after just four minutes and Borja Mayoral added a second on the stroke of half-time before Leganes, who had Gabriel sent off after the final whistle, reduced the deficit through Darko Brasanac.
Real Madrid: Kiko Casilla 7 (out of 10), Jesus Vallejo 6, Theo Hernandez 6, Achraf Hakimi 6, Casemiro 5, Mateo Kovacic 6, Marcos Llorente 7, Dani Ceballos 6, Karim Benzema 7, Gareth Bale 8. Subs: Toni Kroos (for Kovacic, 62) 5, Marco Asensio (for Benzema, 62) 5.
Levante: Pichu Cuellar 6 (out of 10), Dimitrios Slovas 6, Joseba Zaldua 6, Bustinza 5, Diego Rico 5, Nabil El Zhar 6, Ruben Perez 5, Darko Brasanac 7, Gabriel 5, Nordin Amrabat 8, Guerrero 6. Subs: Claudio Beauvue (for Guerrero, 62) 5, Eraso (for Amrabat, 90), Jose Naranjo (for Brasanac, 90).
Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, Champions League, Tuesday May 1
Leganes v Levante, La Liga, Monday May 7
