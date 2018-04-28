Real Madrid v Leganes – story of the match

Gareth Bale sent a timely reminder to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane by firing home the opening goal as his side overcame Leganes 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

Zidane opted to rest a number of big names including Cristiano Ronaldo with this week’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich in mind, and the Welshman made the most of his opportunity.

Bale scored an acrobatic opener after just four minutes and Borja Mayoral added a second on the stroke of half-time before Leganes, who had Gabriel sent off after the final whistle, reduced the deficit through Darko Brasanac.

Gareth Bale scored an early opener against Leganes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Karim Benzema’s near-miss set up Bale’s opener (Nick Potts/PA)

Zinedine Zidane will have been pleased with his side’s display (Adam Davy/PA)

2-1: ? @GarethBale11 y @Mayoral_Borja certifican la victoria contra el Leganés. Galería completa y crónica AQUÍ ?https://t.co/P0iRdjyyxo — Real Madrid C.F. ⚽️ (@realmadrid) April 28, 2018

Real Madrid: Kiko Casilla 7 (out of 10), Jesus Vallejo 6, Theo Hernandez 6, Achraf Hakimi 6, Casemiro 5, Mateo Kovacic 6, Marcos Llorente 7, Dani Ceballos 6, Karim Benzema 7, Gareth Bale 8. Subs: Toni Kroos (for Kovacic, 62) 5, Marco Asensio (for Benzema, 62) 5.

Levante: Pichu Cuellar 6 (out of 10), Dimitrios Slovas 6, Joseba Zaldua 6, Bustinza 5, Diego Rico 5, Nabil El Zhar 6, Ruben Perez 5, Darko Brasanac 7, Gabriel 5, Nordin Amrabat 8, Guerrero 6. Subs: Claudio Beauvue (for Guerrero, 62) 5, Eraso (for Amrabat, 90), Jose Naranjo (for Brasanac, 90).

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, Champions League, Tuesday May 1

Leganes v Levante, La Liga, Monday May 7