Matt Renshaw century puts Somerset in control against Yorkshire

Matt Renshaw continued his fine start to life in county cricket with a second century of the season as 20 wickets fell on a dramatic day in Somerset’s Specsavers County Championship clash with Yorkshire at Taunton.

The Australian opener, having replaced disgraced compatriot Cameron Bancroft as Somerset’s overseas player, marked his debut with 101 not out in last week’s win over Worcestershire.

And having made a half-century entirely of boundaries, Middlesbrough-born Renshaw completed a 86-ball hundred including 14 fours and four sixes before lunch to put Somerset in control on 145 for one following an opening-day washout.

The Tykes fought back admirably after the interval, taking Somerset’s final nine wickets for just 71 runs as Jack Brooks returned five for 57, but Yorkshire found it just as tough in reply.

Lewis Gregory and Tim Groenewald claimed three wickets apiece to help skittle Yorkshire for 96, a first-innings deficit of 120, with Somerset closing on six without loss.

Hampshire batsman James Vince failed to make the most of his opportunity to impress new England selector Ed Smith at the Ageas Bowl.

On another day decimated by the weather, England batsman Vince could not turn a start into a significant score as he was caught behind off Essex spinner Simon Harmer for 47.

Opener Jimmy Adams was unbeaten on 57 in Hampshire’s 154 for two.

Keaton Jennings and Haseeb Hameed missed the chance to stake another claim for an international return on the second day of Lancashire’s clash with Surrey at Old Trafford.

Jennings and Hameed managed just 15 and four respectively, but Lancashire recovered from 23 for three to close on 352 for eight courtesy of half-centuries from Shivnarine Chanderpaul (65), Steven Croft (62) and Jordan Clark (78).

Paceman Jade Dernbach and emerging spinner Amar Virdi took three wickets each for Surrey, who elected to field.

A remarkable 22 wickets fell at Hove, where Sussex and Gloucestershire both struggled against the moving ball.

Ryan Higgins took five for 21 to trigger a dramatic Sussex collapse that saw them lose all 10 wickets for just 53 runs to be dismissed for 145.

David Wiese then claimed a five-wicket haul as Gloucestershire could only manage 183, a lead of 38, before Sussex closed 13 runs ahead on 51 for two.

Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire were frustrated by the weather at New Road, as were Leicestershire and Derbyshire at Grace Road, Middlesex and Glamorgan at Lord’s plus Northamptonshire and Durham at Wantage Road.