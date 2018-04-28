Liverpool v Stoke – story of the match

Liverpool failed to replicate their midweek Champions League heroics as they were held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Stoke at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, searching for his 44th goal of a remarkable season, spurned a gilt-edged chance in the early stages as the Reds looked to pick up where they left off after Tuesday’s stunning defeat of Roma.

But Jurgen Klopp’s men looked laboured on their return to Premier League action and Stoke, running out of time to escape the bottom three, were unable to take advantage.

Liverpool paid tribute to fan Sean Cox, who was critically injured in an attack prior to Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Roma. As well as the displaying of the Irishman’s name on electronic boards as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was sung prior to the game, a St Peter’s Dunboyne GAA jersey – a club of which Cox is a member – was hung in the dressing room.

Liverpool: Loris Karis 6 (out of 10), Trent Alexander-Arnold 6, Joe Gomez 6, Virgil van Dijk 6, Ragnar Klavan 6, Alberto Moreno 6, Georginio Wijnaldum 7, Jordan Henderson 7, Mohamed Salah 6, Danny Ings 6, Roberto Firmino 6. Substitutes: James Milner (for Ings, 65) 5, Nathaniel Clyne (for Alexander-Arnold, 65) 5.

Stoke: Jack Butland 6, Kurt Zouma 6, Ryan Shawcross 6, Bruno Martins Indi 6, Erik Pieters 7, Xherdan Shaqiri 6, Joe Allen 6, Badou Ndiaye 6, Moritz Bauer 6, Mame Biram Diouf 6, Peter Crouch 6. Substitutes: Ramadan Sobhi (for Martins Indi, 52), Darren Fletcher (for Crouch, 65).

Roma v Liverpool (Champions League, May 2)

Stoke v Crystal Palace (Premier League, May 5)