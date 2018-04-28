Dan Evans ‘pleasantly surprised’ with winning return after year-long doping ban

There was rust and a few extra pounds but also plenty of signs that Dan Evans remains a high-quality tennis player as he marked his return from a year-long drugs ban with victory over countryman Ed Corrie.

The 27-year-old tired towards the end of the 6-3 7-6 (8/6) win but did enough to book his place in the second round of qualifying at the Glasgow Challenger.

The final three points showed why Evans is a talent British tennis has never been prepared to let slip away despite various misdemeanours, of which the latest was by far the most serious.

Dan Evans celebrates beating Ed Corrie in his first match following his drugs ban (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “I pretty much felt like I’d won the tournament. I didn’t know what was going to happen today so it’s good to come out on top and get another chance to play again tomorrow.

“I was pleasantly surprised. I played better than I have been. Some parts of my game need a bit of work but it’s the first match. I felt fine physically. I was getting a bit tired towards the end but after so long off that’s pretty normal I think.”

Dan Evans shakes hands with opponent Ed Corrie (Jane Barlow/PA)

He has worked hard enough to pass the physical tests that – along with random drug testing and contributing to its anti-doping education programme – were a condition of Evans receiving support from the Lawn Tennis Association.

The governing body’s decision to grant Evans a wild card here has not been universally popular. The situation is reminiscent, albeit on a far more low-key scale, of the furore surrounding the wild cards given to Maria Sharapova last year on her return from a doping ban.

Evans appears far more sensitive to the issue and a major incentive for winning his second-round clash against Sam Barry on Sunday will be the chance to earn his first ranking points, which would allow him to enter tournaments on his own merit.

British tennis professional Dan Evans returns to the sport today after a 1 year ban for taking cocaine. Evans is playing in the qualifying at the Glasgow challenger. He has no ranking after total inactivity. I welcome him back and wish him well. — Andrew Castle (@AndrewCastle63) April 28, 2018

He said: “Everyone’s got their opinions, it’s not for me really to get involved with. I did ask for (a wild card) but it wasn’t because I wanted one, I needed to play tennis.

“The draw’s not full so I’m not taking someone else’s opportunity away, which would then be probably unfair. It’s a difficult situation. I just play and if I get one, I get one, but if I don’t, I can’t have any qualms, I’ve just come back from a failed drugs test.”

Evans was given a warm reception by the surprisingly sizeable Glasgow crowd, which included Davis Cup captain Leon Smith, who has made no secret of his desire to see Evans back at the top of the game.

Davis Cup captain Leon Smith was among the crowd watching Dan Evans (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s too hard to gauge just now,” he said. “I could go the rest of the year not winning many matches. It’s just literally day by day. We’ll see how this week goes and then see after that.”