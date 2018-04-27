When Zlatan met Ronaldo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have rejected an opportunity to represent Sweden at the World Cup – but that has not stopped him rubbing shoulders with one of the tournament’s undisputed greats.

The 36-year-old former Manchester United striker said no to Swedish selectors this week when he was asked to come out of international retirement and lead the Scandinavians’ front line in Russia.

Ibrahimovic shared the world stage with Ronaldo, the Brazilian version, at both the 2002 finals and in Germany four years later and the pair reunited on Thursday to swap goalscoring tips.

Ibrahimovic, referring to himself as “The God”, thinks he and Ronaldo could have made the world bounce if they had played together.

Ronaldo also marked the meeting by posting a picture on his Instagram account of himself with Ibrahimovic in the Galaxy changing rooms.