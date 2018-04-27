Whatever will be, will be – the history of Wembley

Fulham owner Shahid Khan is in talks with the Football Association to buy Wembley Stadium.

The businessman, who also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise, could be the new owner of the 90,000-seater national stadium within three months.

Here Press Association Sport looks at the history of Wembley since the FA bought it from private owners in 1999.

March 11, 1999: The FA buys the old Wembley Stadium from private owners Wembley plc for £103million with the intention of redeveloping the site and building a new national stadium.

A disappointed Kevin Keegan leaves the pitch for the last time as England manager (EMPICS)

May 12, 2001: The FA Cup final is staged at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff as preparations are made to redevelop the old stadium. Michael Owen scores twice as Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1.

German excavator known as ‘Goliath’ begins the demolition on the Twin Towers (Chris Young, PA)

March 9, 2007: With work complete, at a reported cost of £800million, the stadium is handed over by Australian builders Multiplex. An iconic arch, which replaces the Twin Towers as the main feature, also acts as support for the majority of the stadium’s roof structure.

The arch at Wembley Stadium (EMPICS)

May 19, 2007: The official opening of the new Wembley sees Chelsea defeat Manchester United in the FA Cup final. Didier Drogba scores the winning goal in front of a crowd of 89,826.

Chelsea’s Didier Drogba scores the first FA Cup final goal at Wembley (EMPICS)

October 28, 2007: The first regular season NFL game to be played outside North America sees the New York Giants defeat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 in front of 81,176 fans at Wembley.

Miami Dolphins take on the New York Giants at Wembley (Glyn Kirk, PA)

May 28, 2011: Barcelona defeat Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League final at Wembley. The final returns to Wembley two years later to mark the 150th anniversary of the FA, Bayern Munich defeating fellow German side Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Manchester United at Wembley (Nick Potts, PA)

14 September, 2016: Tottenham play a first European fixture using Wembley as their home ground as the club begin work to redevelop White Hart Lane. They lose 2-1 to Monaco. Tottenham play two other Champions League and one Europa League games at Wembley that season.

Anthony Joshua takes on Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley (Peter Byrne, PA)

Adele’s gig was a Wembley record breaker (Yui Mok/PA)

20 August 2017: Tottenham play the first game in a full season of fixtures at Wembley, losing 2-1 to Chelsea in the Premier League.