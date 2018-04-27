Premier League talking points

West Brom’s stay of execution was extended last week as they fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Liverpool.

However, the Baggies are now at the must-win stage if they are to pull off another great escape.

It could be a telling weekend for the other teams fighting against relegation while Premier League champions Manchester City are showing no signs of easing up as they continue their quest for a record-breaking campaign.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the latest round of fixtures.

Will the Baggies fall into the Championship?

West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore, right, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns (Nigel French/PA)

The writing has been on the wall for some time now and the club’s supporters – and probably owners – must be wondering what might have been had the change been made sooner.

A record-equalling fourth Premier League relegation could be confirmed this weekend. West Brom must win at Newcastle or they are down. Even victory at St James’ Park will not save them if Swansea win at home against Chelsea in Saturday’s late kick-off.

Advertising

Must-win south coast derby for Saints

Southampton manager Mark Hughes must lead his side to victory (Andrew Matthews/Empics)

That point halted a four-match losing run in the Premier League but Southampton are without a win in eight in the top flight. Victory could move Hughes’ side to within a point of safety and 17th-placed Swansea, who they still have to play in Wales in the penultimate round of games.

Trips to Everton and Swansea and a final game of the season at home to Manchester City illustrate just how important a win is for Saints’ hopes.

Advertising

Will Liverpool and Arsenal rest key players?

8 – Tonight was the 8th time that Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané have all scored in a competitive game for Liverpool in 2017/18. Problem. pic.twitter.com/11C2RitDdA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2018

With European semi-final second legs on the horizon next week, there could be a temptation for Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger to preserve their star players this weekend.

Liverpool will take a 5-2 lead to Roma on Wednesday night as they attempt to avoid a three-goal defeat to reach the final of the Champions League. It sounds a simple enough task but Roma achieved exactly that against Barcelona in the previous round, so Reds boss Klopp will want the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Saido Mane fresh and firing on all cylinders.

Should Klopp choose to rest the trio, and possibly others, it could have implications for the Premier League relegation battle as Liverpool’s opponents on Saturday are Stoke.

8 – Arsenal are appearing in their 8th European semi-final – they have progressed from six of the previous seven, only failing to reach the final in 2008-09 in the Champions League when they lost to Man Utd. Force. pic.twitter.com/5FPlLVRAva — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2018

Arsenal travel to Manchester United on Sunday ahead of their trip to Atletico Madrid in the Europa League, with the tie delicately-poised at 1-1 after the first game at the Emirates Stadium.

City continue record chase at West Ham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Steve Paston/Empics)

City want to set new figures for them all and a strong finish to the campaign would put down an ever bigger marker ahead of next season.