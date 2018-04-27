Menu

McInnes likes the excitement of post-split Premiership

UK & international sports | Published:

Aberdeen boss says teams are playing cup football.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes during the Scottish Premiership match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday October 25, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Aberdeen. Photo credit should read: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY

“It shows you how well the split works as we’re now effectively playing cup football through the league. It’s exciting and we’re glad to be right in amongst it.

“The intensity of our play both with and without the ball was clear from minute one.

“We scored two very good goals, and passed up good opportunities in both halves to add to that.

“I’m not talking in the context of their application and effort. There was plenty of that tonight.

“We’ve got Celtic coming up next Sunday, and I know what will happen. We’ll be at it, we’ll be focused, and our quality will be better.

“For next season we have to figure out how to put on the same level of performance away from home as we did today.”

