Football rumours from the media

Four Tottenham stars could be heading for the exit door to make way for a big summer spending spree, the Mail reports. Spurs are hoping to raise £170million by selling off Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele, the paper says. Although the quartet have been key to the squad, a major end-of-season overhaul is expected by Maurico Pochettino as part of the manager’s bid for some silverware.

With relegation looming for West Brom, Jonny Evans could be snapped up by West Ham at the end of the season, the Mirror reports. The defender has a £3million escape clause in his contract and has long been admired by the Hammers – and with Manchester City and Arsenal said to be looking elsewhere, West Ham could be among the favourites to land the 30-year-old.

West Brom’s Jonny Evans is expected to move this summer (Mark Kerton/PA)

Man United co-chairman Joel Glazer calls Jose Mourinho https://t.co/eNqfI1FJYn pic.twitter.com/FPcu4OCvA8 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 27, 2018

Man Utd eyeing £20m Southampton star Cedric Soares to replace Antonio Valencia #MUFChttps://t.co/t7e5kGkKIk — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) April 27, 2018

Steven Gerrard has taken a coaching role at Anfield of late (Nigel French/Empics)

Andreas Pereira: The Brazilian has been on loan at Valencia but appears keen to return to Manchester United – so long as he is assured of a first-team place, the Telegraph reports. Without the backing of Jose Mourinho, the midfielder could be set to look at a future elsewhere, the paper says.