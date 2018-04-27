Advertising
Football rumours from the media
Spurs seem set on a summer overhaul, the papers say.
What the papers say
Four Tottenham stars could be heading for the exit door to make way for a big summer spending spree, the Mail reports. Spurs are hoping to raise £170million by selling off Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele, the paper says. Although the quartet have been key to the squad, a major end-of-season overhaul is expected by Maurico Pochettino as part of the manager’s bid for some silverware.
With relegation looming for West Brom, Jonny Evans could be snapped up by West Ham at the end of the season, the Mirror reports. The defender has a £3million escape clause in his contract and has long been admired by the Hammers – and with Manchester City and Arsenal said to be looking elsewhere, West Ham could be among the favourites to land the 30-year-old.
Ones to watch
Andreas Pereira: The Brazilian has been on loan at Valencia but appears keen to return to Manchester United – so long as he is assured of a first-team place, the Telegraph reports. Without the backing of Jose Mourinho, the midfielder could be set to look at a future elsewhere, the paper says.
