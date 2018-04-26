Pitch invasion costs Wigan after Manchester City cup upset

Wigan have been fined £12,500 for the pitch invasion that followed their shock 1-0 FA Cup win over Manchester City.

The Latics knocked out Pep Guardiola’s side in the fifth round in February to end City’s chance of a clean sweep of trophies.

Northern Ireland international Will Grigg struck with 11 minutes left and the final whistle saw Wigan fans invade the pitch.

One was involved in an altercation with City striker Sergio Aguero as the players were escorted off at full-time, with the forward needing to be restrained, although he faced no punishment despite appearing to push a supporter.

A Football Association statement read: “Wigan Athletic have been fined £12,500 for failing to ensure that no spectators or unauthorised persons encroached onto the pitch at the Emirates FA Cup tie against Manchester City on Monday 19 February.

“The club admitted the charge and were sanctioned following an independent regulatory commission hearing.”

Wigan chairman David Sharpe said at the time: “It is not nice to see, football is emotional, it is what it does to fans. But I don’t like to see this at the end of the game.”

City had already been fined £50,000 after failing to control their players when referee Anthony Taylor sent off Fabian Delph in the first half.

Wigan were promoted to the Sky Bet Championship at the weekend and are top, a point ahead of Blackburn, in the race for the League One title with two games left.