Menu

Advertising

PFA insists Harry Kane ‘appreciated’ union chairman’s goal joke

UK & international sports | Published:

Reports had suggested the England striker was unimpressed by the quip from Ben Purkiss.

Harry Kane is not offended about a joke made at his expense (Steven Paston/PA)

The Professional Footballers’ Association says no complaint was made by Harry Kane or his family about a joke told by its chairman Ben Purkiss at the union’s awards ceremony last Sunday.

It was reported that Kane and his camp were unhappy with Purkiss’ remark that the England striker was “so prolific that he is able to score without touching the ball”.

This was a reference to the goal he claimed against Stoke earlier this month, with Tottenham launching a successful appeal to have the goal credited to him after Kane claimed to have got the slightest touch to a Christian Eriksen effort.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane is not offended about a joke, claim his camp (Steven Paston/PA)

“Out of courtesy our chairman Ben Purkiss contacted Harry personally to explain that the comment had been taken out of context.

“Harry has not expressed any concern at all about any comments and appreciated the joke. Furthermore Harry was categorically not at the event.

PFA Awards 2018 – Grosvenor House Hotel
PFA chairman Ben Purkiss did not mean to offend Harry Kane (Steven Paston, PA)

Earlier this week the Football Association apologised to Tottenham and Manchester United for a tweet it sent about Kane on the official FA Cup account following the club’s semi-final clash at Wembley on Saturday.

United won the game 2-1 and shortly after full-time, a tweet was posted which appeared to poke fun at Kane’s performance.

In a mock-interview style, the tweet read, “Me: What’s that in your pocket, Chris?”, before posting a video of United defender Chris Smalling saying, “Harry Kane”.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News