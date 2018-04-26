Advertising
Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith secure play-off spots in Manchester
Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith secured play-off spots on night 13 of the Premier League in Manchester.
Van Gerwen’s place at the O2 on May 17 was confirmed with a battling 6-6 draw against Daryl Gurney after Smith hammered Peter Wright 7-1 in the opener.
Smith then had the chance to extend Van Gerwen’s winless streak to four matches, having lost twice in front of his home crowd in Rotterdam last week, and leapfrog him to the top of the table.
But the 27-year-old suffered a 7-1 mauling in the final match of the evening, losing for the 10th time in his last 11 meetings with the defending champion.
Rob Cross all-but secured his play-off spot and Gary Anderson is likely to make up the line-up in London next month.
Cross is four points above fifth-placed Gurney with two matches remaining after extending his unbeaten record against Raymond van Barneveld to five games with a 6-6 draw.
In-form Anderson is three clear of Gurney despite the form book going out of the window in a shock 7-5 defeat to struggling Simon Whitlock.
Only Gurney can catch Anderson and Cross as Barney, Whitlock and Wright – the 2017 runner-up – were eliminated.
