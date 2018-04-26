I don’t think I can reconquer the world – I know I can, says Fury

Tyson Fury claims nobody can stand in his way as he prepares to return to the ring this summer.

The former world heavyweight champion has not fought for close to two-and-half years, but will be back in action against an as-yet-unnamed opponent on June 9.

In his absence fellow Briton Anthony Joshua and American Deontay Wilder have taken control of the heavyweight decision, but Fury insists he will beat them both.

Tyson Fury (right) has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko (left) in 2015 (Simon Cooper/PA)

“I am in control of my own destiny. I’d like to see the man who wants to stand in front of me and try to take that away from me. He’d better be good, very good.

“If he is good, I’m going to be better, and if he’s even better than that, I’m going to be more hungry than he is.

“I’ll keep going – deep, deep, deep. They say I’m the Duracell bunny – I’m tougher than that. I can go longer.”

Advertising

Tyson Fury in good spirits today. Claims he could beat Deontay Wilder with "a hand tied behind my back" pic.twitter.com/3ExQ5eyRGP — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) April 26, 2018

Fury has had issues with drugs, mental health and his weight since he beat Wladimir Klitschko to claim the WBA, IBF, WBO titles in November 2015.

He admits he lost desire for the sport but he never doubted his ability and some trash-talking from Wilder, the current WBC holder, provided his prime motivation to return.

He said: “It was really Denotay Wilder who spurred me on and gave me the ambition to return. He said I couldn’t do it. He said, ‘Tyson Fury, he’s done’.

Advertising

“And I was walking along the canal with my dog at the time, I thought, ‘You know what, I’m a fat pig. Look at the state of me’. I felt like jumping in the water and drowning.

“Then I thought I’m going to turn this around and knock him out. I can tie one hand behind my back and beat Wilder.

“They can pick which one they want, left hand, right hand. That’s how confident I am in my own ability.”

Fury has his sights on the belts now owned by Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)

Fury expects to be back in world title contention within two or three bouts. By then, Joshua may have met Wilder in a unification fight and match-up against the winner would hold huge appeal.

“They’re all very good fighters and champions but I think my talent, confidence and skill alone is enough to beat these fellas.”

Promoter Frank Warren, sat alongside Fury at a press conference in Manchester, said: “It wouldn’t be just the biggest boxing event in my lifetime, but the biggest sporting event.”

Fury’s comeback will be guided by a new trainer in Ben Davison having decided to split with his uncle Peter Fury.

He said: “I was very stale in my camp. I needed a change. Everyone comes to a point where they need to change, freshen up.”