Farah focused on World Championships

Sir Mo Farah will not run the marathon for Great Britain at the European Athletics Championships in August.

The 35-year-old – who came third at the London Marathon on Sunday in a British record time – will continue to focus on other events, Press Association Sport understands.

It is understood the European Championships is not on Farah’s radar with next year’s World Championships in Doha a priority.

Callum Hawkins, who collapsed while leading the Commonwealth Games marathon earlier this month, will also not run. With Jonny Mellor, who was left out of England’s Commonwealth Games squad, not travelling, it means there is an all-woman marathon team in Berlin in August.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black said: “Several British men fulfilled the qualifying standard and it was the intention of the selection panel to have representation in Berlin, however personal preference or injury means no places were accepted.”

Farah ran two hours, six minutes and 21 seconds to beat Steve Jones’ 33-year-old British record in London as Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge won the race for a third time.

The four-time Olympic champion was competing in his first 26.2-mile race since retiring from the track last year.

GB’s all-woman marathon squad in Berlin in the summer includes Lily Partridge, Tracy Barlow, Sonia Samuels, Alyson Dixon, Charlotte Purdue and Caryl Jones.

Black added: “We are encouraged by the strength of performances during the qualification period and we look forward to being competitive in the women’s event in the European Marathon Cup. “