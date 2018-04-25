Advertising
Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – A comparison
Mohamed Salah has drawn comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for his performances this season.
Mohamed Salah’s performance for Liverpool in their 5-2 Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Roma on Tuesday night saw the Egyptian likened to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Here Press Association Sport compares the trio.
Mohamed Salah
Club: Liverpool
International team: Egypt
Individual honours: PFA Player of the Year (2017-18), African Footballer of the Year (2017).
Team honours: African Nations Cup runner-up (2017, with Egypt).
Goals in 2017-18: 43 (including 31 in the Premier League and 10 in the Champions League)
A tormentor of Chelsea for Basel, Salah was given scant opportunity when he joined the Blues before thriving at Fiorentina and Roma and proving his worth at Anfield.
Lionel Messi
Club: Barcelona
International team: Argentina
Individual honours: FIFA Ballon d’Or (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015), European Golden Shoe (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017)
Team honours: La Liga (eight), Copa del Rey (six), Champions League (four), Club World Cup (three).
Goals in 2017-18: 42 (including 29 in La Liga)
The magician has terrorised defences for years with his nimble footwork and goalscoring instinct. Messi is leading Barcelona towards another LaLiga title and played a key role in ousting Chelsea from the Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Club: Real Madrid
International team: Portugal
Individual honours: FIFA Ballon d’Or (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017), European Golden Shoe (2008, 2011, 2014, 2016)
Team honours: Premier League (three), La Liga (two), Copa del Rey (two), Champions League (four), Club World Cup (four), European Championship (2016, with Portugal).
Goals in 2017-18: 43 (including 24 in La Liga)
The former Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United winger turned prolific striker scored the most goals in the last two Champions League seasons, when Real won the competition. No-one has scored more goals in UEFA competitions.
