Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – A comparison

Mohamed Salah’s performance for Liverpool in their 5-2 Champions League semi-final first-leg win over Roma on Tuesday night saw the Egyptian likened to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here Press Association Sport compares the trio.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been in fine form with Liverpool this season (Martin Rickett/EMPICS)

Club: Liverpool

International team: Egypt

Individual honours: PFA Player of the Year (2017-18), African Footballer of the Year (2017).

Team honours: African Nations Cup runner-up (2017, with Egypt).

Advertising

Goals in 2017-18: 43 (including 31 in the Premier League and 10 in the Champions League)

A tormentor of Chelsea for Basel, Salah was given scant opportunity when he joined the Blues before thriving at Fiorentina and Roma and proving his worth at Anfield.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has mesmerised opponents and spectators for years (Nick Potts/PA Images)

Advertising

Club: Barcelona

International team: Argentina

Individual honours: FIFA Ballon d’Or (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015), European Golden Shoe (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017)

Team honours: La Liga (eight), Copa del Rey (six), Champions League (four), Club World Cup (three).

Goals in 2017-18: 42 (including 29 in La Liga)

The magician has terrorised defences for years with his nimble footwork and goalscoring instinct. Messi is leading Barcelona towards another LaLiga title and played a key role in ousting Chelsea from the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or in each of the last two years (Joe Giddens/PA Images)

Club: Real Madrid

International team: Portugal

Individual honours: FIFA Ballon d’Or (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017), European Golden Shoe (2008, 2011, 2014, 2016)

Team honours: Premier League (three), La Liga (two), Copa del Rey (two), Champions League (four), Club World Cup (four), European Championship (2016, with Portugal).

Goals in 2017-18: 43 (including 24 in La Liga)

The former Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United winger turned prolific striker scored the most goals in the last two Champions League seasons, when Real won the competition. No-one has scored more goals in UEFA competitions.