Ireland v Wales – story of the match
Wales led in the early stages but Ireland put paid to their hopes in the second half.
Ireland stormed ever closer to a NatWest 6 Nations title showdown with England by dismissing Wales 37-27 in Dublin.
Jacob Stockdale bagged a brace of tries, with Bundee Aki, Dan Leavy and Cian Healy all crossing too as Ireland racked up a bonus-point victory to stun Warren Gatland’s Wales.
Visiting scrum-half Gareth Davies had vowed Wales would chase a bonus-point win of their own in Ireland in the build-up – but Ireland made a mockery of that prediction with a consummate, if nerve-jangling – triumph.
Tweet of the match
Former England captain Will Carling highlighted one of Wales’ problems during a deflating day for them in Dublin.
Player of the match – Conor Murray
Moment of the match
Stat of the match
All roads lead to Twickenham?
Ireland made it three wins from three during a roller coaster of a match, scoring five tries as they continued down the road towards a potential Six Nations title and Grand Slam decider against England at Twickenham on March 17.
Who’s up next?
Ireland v Scotland (Six Nations, Saturday, March 10)
Wales v Italy (Six Nations, Sunday, March 11)
