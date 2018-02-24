Ireland v Wales – story of the match

Ireland stormed ever closer to a NatWest 6 Nations title showdown with England by dismissing Wales 37-27 in Dublin.

Jacob Stockdale bagged a brace of tries, with Bundee Aki, Dan Leavy and Cian Healy all crossing too as Ireland racked up a bonus-point victory to stun Warren Gatland’s Wales.

Visiting scrum-half Gareth Davies had vowed Wales would chase a bonus-point win of their own in Ireland in the build-up – but Ireland made a mockery of that prediction with a consummate, if nerve-jangling – triumph.

Tweet of the match

That try for Ireland came from Biggar complaining to ref, and in the process he spilt the ball. Just play the bloody game and let the ref do his job!! — Will Carling (@willcarling) February 24, 2018

Former England captain Will Carling highlighted one of Wales’ problems during a deflating day for them in Dublin.

Player of the match – Conor Murray

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray played a starring role against Wales. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Moment of the match

Johnny Sexton in action against Wales at the Aviva Stadium. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Stat of the match

Wales head coach Warren Gatland in conversation with his Irish counterpart Joe Schmidt ahead of the Six Nations clash in Dublin. (Brian Lawless/PA)

All roads lead to Twickenham?

Ireland made it three wins from three during a roller coaster of a match, scoring five tries as they continued down the road towards a potential Six Nations title and Grand Slam decider against England at Twickenham on March 17.

Who's up next?

Ireland v Scotland (Six Nations, Saturday, March 10)

Wales v Italy (Six Nations, Sunday, March 11)