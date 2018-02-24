5 classic Classiques ahead of Paris St Germain v Marseille

Leaders Paris St Germain have home advantage against third-placed Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday in the second Derby de France of the season.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at five famous encounters between the Classique rivals.

Marseille 1 Paris St Germain 0 – May 5, 1989

Three games before the end of a nip-and-tuck league campaign, the Parisians – without any travelling fans, who were completely barred from attending – visited the Stade Velodrome needing a victory to close in on a first league title. However, Franck Sauzee struck at the death to propel Marseille towards their first championship in 17 years.

Marseille 3 Paris St Germain 1 – May 29, 1993

Marseille were understandably tired as this match arrived three days after their defeat of AC Milan in the Champions League final, but spirits remained high and inspired an impressive comeback. Vincent Guerin gave PSG an early lead but Rudi Voller, Basile Boli – with a memorable header – and Alen Boksic turned it around for L’OM.

Paris St Germain 2 Marseille 1 – May 4, 1999

PSG endured a dismal 1998-99 campaign, twice sacking their manager and going out of the Coupe de France early before eventually slumping to a ninth-placed finish in Ligue 1. But they were able to smile towards the end of an arduous league season as last-gasp goals from Marco Simone and Bruno Rodriguez downed Marseille in a Classique hosted at the Parc des Princes. The southerners could only finish a point behind champions Bordeaux as a result.

Marseille 0 Paris St Germain 3 – March 9, 2003

Even though Lyon were the top dogs throughout the 2000s, PSG were attracting star names and in Ronaldinho they possessed a superstar. This season saw PSG beat their enemies from the south coast three times – twice in Ligue 1 and 2-1 in the Coupe de France – and in both league games Ronaldinho ran the show. The tricky Brazilian followed up his double from the Paris match by notching again after helping Laurent Leroy grab a double at a hushed Velodrome. He left for Barcelona in the summer.

Marseille 1 Paris St Germain 2 – April 29, 2006

A Classique as a Coupe de France final meant this drew the largest attendance for a match between the clubs. A crowd of 79,061 packed the Stade de France, and it was the local side who triumphed as explosive strikes from Bonaventure Kalou and Vikash Dhorasoo clinched the silverware for PSG. Marseille responded through Toifilou Maoulida but defeat meant their barren run in the competition continued. They have not lifted the cup since 1989, but on Wednesday will tackle a quarter-final in this year’s competition – against PSG.