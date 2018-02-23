Advertising
Scotland v England talking points
The issues behind the match.
England’s NatWest 6 Nations title defence resumes on Saturday against Scotland at Murrayfield – a venue where they have not lost since 2008. Here Press Association Sport examines five talking points heading into the 136th Calcutta Cup clash.
SCOTTISH MIND GAMES
Apart from a solitary claim made against Scotland’s scrum, all shots fired in the phoney war have come from Edinburgh. The usual reference to English “arrogance” has been made, and inevitably the word “hate” has surfaced, but the chief accusation has been Gregor Townsend’s suggestion that Eddie Jones’ men repeatedly defend from an offside position. All teams push the boundaries, but notice has been served to referee Nigel Owens.
THE REAL SCOTLAND
Scotland entered the Six Nations amid high expectations that were swiftly dampened by a 34-7 rout in Cardiff. Victory over France followed but it was not entirely convincing and an emphatic reminder of the team’s direction under Townsend is needed against England. A win would reignite their title aspirations, defeat confirm the passing of another false dawn.
