Scotland v England talking points

England’s NatWest 6 Nations title defence resumes on Saturday against Scotland at Murrayfield – a venue where they have not lost since 2008. Here Press Association Sport examines five talking points heading into the 136th Calcutta Cup clash.

SCOTTISH MIND GAMES

Apart from a solitary claim made against Scotland’s scrum, all shots fired in the phoney war have come from Edinburgh. The usual reference to English “arrogance” has been made, and inevitably the word “hate” has surfaced, but the chief accusation has been Gregor Townsend’s suggestion that Eddie Jones’ men repeatedly defend from an offside position. All teams push the boundaries, but notice has been served to referee Nigel Owens.

Eddie says England will have to be at their best to beat @Scotlandteam on Saturday: https://t.co/pnblm8WRhS pic.twitter.com/GS2AApvmAF — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 22, 2018

THE REAL SCOTLAND

Scotland entered the Six Nations amid high expectations that were swiftly dampened by a 34-7 rout in Cardiff. Victory over France followed but it was not entirely convincing and an emphatic reminder of the team’s direction under Townsend is needed against England. A win would reignite their title aspirations, defeat confirm the passing of another false dawn.

