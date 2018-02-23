Menu

Scotland v England talking points

The issues behind the match.

A general view of BT Murrayfield Stadium ahead of the RBS 6 Nations match between Scotland and Ireland.

England’s NatWest 6 Nations title defence resumes on Saturday against Scotland at Murrayfield – a venue where they have not lost since 2008. Here Press Association Sport examines five talking points heading into the 136th Calcutta Cup clash.

SCOTTISH MIND GAMES
Apart from a solitary claim made against Scotland’s scrum, all shots fired in the phoney war have come from Edinburgh. The usual reference to English “arrogance” has been made, and inevitably the word “hate” has surfaced, but the chief accusation has been Gregor Townsend’s suggestion that Eddie Jones’ men repeatedly defend from an offside position. All teams push the boundaries, but notice has been served to referee Nigel Owens.

THE REAL SCOTLAND
Scotland entered the Six Nations amid high expectations that were swiftly dampened by a 34-7 rout in Cardiff. Victory over France followed but it was not entirely convincing and an emphatic reminder of the team’s direction under Townsend is needed against England. A win would reignite their title aspirations, defeat confirm the passing of another false dawn.

Scotland Captain’s Run – BT Murrayfield
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, right, needs a victory at Murrayfield against England (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland v Australia – Autumn International – Murrayfield Stadium
Scotland’s Finn Russell can repay his coach’s loyalty (Andrew Milligan/PA)
England v Australia – Autumn International – Twickenham Stadium
Nathan Hughes’ return for England is timely (Paul Harding/PA)
Scotland v England – 2016 RBS Six Nations – BT Murrayfield Stadium
England edged the contest two years ago (Danny Lawson/PA) and have gone from strength to strength under Eddie Jones
