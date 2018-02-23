Menu

Manchester United v Chelsea – talking points

UK & international sports | Published:

Antonio Conte takes Chelsea to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will welcome Chelsea on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at five talking points ahead of the match.

Mourinho v Conte

Chelsea v Manchester United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (left) and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte meet again on the touchline on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Pogback?

God’s plan ??

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

Hazard warning?

Chelsea v Manchester United – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard (left) and Manchester United’s Ander Herrera battle for the ball (John Walton/Empics)

Will costly error cost Christensen?

Arsenal v Chelsea – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – Second Leg – Emirates Stadium
Conte has put his faith in Andreas Christensen (John Walton/PA)

False nine or striker?

Hazard was deployed as Chelsea’s main attacking threat against Barca as Conte once again opted to play without a recognised striker. While the system – which had Hazard supported by Pedro and the impressive Willian – worked on Tuesday, it failed spectacularly in the recent three-goal defeats to Bournemouth and Watford. Spain forward Alvaro Morata – who headed the winner against United at Stamford Bridge in November – and recent recruit Olivier Giroud are both fit to feature this weekend after being restricted to peripheral roles recently, and Conte has an interesting tactical decision on his hands

UK & international sports

