Menu

Advertising

Liverpool likely to be at full strength for visit of West Ham

UK & international sports | Published:

Liverpool have no real injury worries for their Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday.Jurgen Klopp reported a couple of players had minor issues but nothing that is likely to keep anyone out of the squad for the Anfield encounter.Midfielder Emre Can is available again after being suspended for last week’s Champions League victory …

Liverpool have no real injury worries for their Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp reported a couple of players had minor issues but nothing that is likely to keep anyone out of the squad for the Anfield encounter.

Midfielder Emre Can is available again after being suspended for last week’s Champions League victory over Porto, while defender Joe Gomez could return to the starting line-up for the first time this month after overcoming a knee injury.

Provisional squad: Karius, Gomez, Van Dijk, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Ings, Solanke.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News