Liverpool likely to be at full strength for visit of West Ham

Liverpool have no real injury worries for their Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp reported a couple of players had minor issues but nothing that is likely to keep anyone out of the squad for the Anfield encounter.

Midfielder Emre Can is available again after being suspended for last week’s Champions League victory over Porto, while defender Joe Gomez could return to the starting line-up for the first time this month after overcoming a knee injury.

Provisional squad: Karius, Gomez, Van Dijk, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Ings, Solanke.