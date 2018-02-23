Jose Mourinho v Antonio Conte – tale of the tape

Jose Mourinho will renew his rivalry with Antonio Conte on Sunday when Manchester United entertain reigning Premier League champions Chelsea.

The two first faced each other in Italy in 2009, when Conte’s Atalanta recorded a 1-1 draw with an Inter Milan side that Mourinho would lead to a treble that season.

Here, Press Association Sport compares current United boss Mourinho and his Chelsea counterpart Conte.

Jose Mourinho v Antonio Conte

55 Age 48

7 Teams managed 7

4 Countries managed in 2

8 Top-flight titles won 4

Advertising

P5 W1 D1 L3 Head-to-head record P5 W3 D1 L1

277 Premier League matches 65

63.18 Premier League win percentage 70.77

1.74 Premier League goals per game 2.06