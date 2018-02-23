Italy to face Holland in June

Italy will play Holland in a home friendly international in June, the Italian Football Federation has announced.

Holland’s visit to the Juventus Stadium in Turin on June 4 is the latest fixture to be added to the Azzurri’s list of friendlies following their failure to qualify for next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

“The Juventus Stadium in Turin will host a friendly between Italy and the Netherlands on Monday, June 4, which is the latest tough encounter penned in for the national team this year,” the FIGC confirmed on their official website.

Italy are scheduled to play Argentina and England next month in Manchester and London respectively and face France in Nice on June 1.

The Azzurri, unbeaten in three previous encounters at the Juventus Stadium, appointed Under-21s coach Luigi Di Biagio as the senior team’s interim coach earlier this month.

Former boss Gian Piero Ventura was sacked in November last year after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.