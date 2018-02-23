Ireland v Wales talking points

Ireland will put their unbeaten NatWest 6 Nations home record under boss Joe Schmidt on the line when hosting Wales in Dublin on Saturday. Here, Press Association Sport examines five key talking points ahead of the Aviva Stadium clash.

Can Ireland’s rookies cope against a strong Wales line-up?

Ireland prop Andrew Porter, pictured, faces a baptism of Test match fire in Saturday’s Wales clash (Brian Lawless/PA)

Can Wales give Warren Gatland a 100th Test to savour?

Warren Gatland, pictured, will take charge of Wales for his 100th Test against Ireland on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ireland seeking psychological edge at the scrum

Ireland captain Rory Best, pictured, insists his side scrummage cleanly (Niall Carson/PA)

Dan Biggar’s return is big news for Wales

Advertising

Dan Biggar, pictured, is fit again for Wales (David Davies/PA)

Ireland fighting for full fluency in attack