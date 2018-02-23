Menu

Ireland v Wales talking points

UK & international sports | Published:

The issues behind the match.

Captain Rory Best, pictured, will fight to lead Ireland to victory over Wales in Dublin on Saturday

Ireland will put their unbeaten NatWest 6 Nations home record under boss Joe Schmidt on the line when hosting Wales in Dublin on Saturday. Here, Press Association Sport examines five key talking points ahead of the Aviva Stadium clash.

Can Ireland’s rookies cope against a strong Wales line-up?

Ireland Captain’s Run – Aviva Stadium
Ireland prop Andrew Porter, pictured, faces a baptism of Test match fire in Saturday’s Wales clash (Brian Lawless/PA)

Can Wales give Warren Gatland a 100th Test to savour?

Warren Gatland File Photo
Warren Gatland, pictured, will take charge of Wales for his 100th Test against Ireland on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ireland seeking psychological edge at the scrum

Ireland Training Session – NatWest 6 Nations – Carton House
Ireland captain Rory Best, pictured, insists his side scrummage cleanly (Niall Carson/PA)

Dan Biggar’s return is big news for Wales

Wales v South Africa – Autumn International – Principality Stadium
Dan Biggar, pictured, is fit again for Wales (David Davies/PA)

Ireland fighting for full fluency in attack

Ireland Training and Press Conference – Carton House
Head coach Joe Schmidt, pictured, has admitted Ireland have expanded their attack in the last two years (Brian Lawless/PA)
UK & international sports

