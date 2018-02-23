Advertising
Ireland v Wales talking points
The issues behind the match.
Ireland will put their unbeaten NatWest 6 Nations home record under boss Joe Schmidt on the line when hosting Wales in Dublin on Saturday. Here, Press Association Sport examines five key talking points ahead of the Aviva Stadium clash.
Can Ireland’s rookies cope against a strong Wales line-up?
Can Wales give Warren Gatland a 100th Test to savour?
Ireland seeking psychological edge at the scrum
Dan Biggar’s return is big news for Wales
Advertising
Ireland fighting for full fluency in attack
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.