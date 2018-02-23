Ian Watson hails ‘massive’ Salford victory

Ian Watson described Salford’s first win of the Betfred Super League season as “massive” after the Red Devils beat Hull KR 36-12 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The home side scored six tries and six goals as they picked up their first win since last September at the expense of the newly promoted Rovers.

Niall Evalds scored two tries for Salford, with Gareth O’Brien kicking six goals.

Watson said: “It was massive for us to get that first win and get on the ladder. The attitude from the players tonight was second to none.

“I feel we’ve improved a lot over the last three weeks. We have shown what we are about as a group and the boys stuck to the game plan rigidly.

“Everyone stepped up and I think we showed a lot of patience and took the opportunities when they arose. Our forwards ran strongly and defended really well – they did their task really well.”

Thomas Minns and Adam Quinlan went over for Hull KR, whose coach Tim Sheens said: “I am very disappointed with our performance, as are all the boys.

“Credit to Salford, they were just too strong for us. They played well and completed their sets, we were under pressure from the start.

“The attacking sets we did get we just threw away. I don’t think we did much right.

“Tonight we were very poor and shot ourselves in the foot time and time again with some poor options. We have to regroup and will have a couple more options next week.”