Grimsby open to talking to Sol Campbell about managerial vacancy

Grimsby are open to talking to Sol Campbell about their vacant managerial position.

Former England defender Campbell made headlines this week when he said he could not understand why he – “one of the greatest minds in football” – was getting overlooked for jobs.

He was speaking after failing to land the Oxford job, but Grimsby chairman John Fenty – looking to replace Russell Slade – has said he is willing to speak to the 43-year-old.

Sol Campbell wants a management job (John Stillwell/PA)

Speaking on the Arsenal podcast Highbury & Heels this week, Campbell said of not getting the Oxford job: “Maybe it was a lack of experience, things like that, but it’s a full circle.

“Experience? How do I get experience? Well I need a job to get experience.

“I can’t believe some people, I’m one of the greatest minds in football and I’m being wasted because of a lack of experience or ‘maybe he talks his mind too much’.”

Fenty, though, says Grimsby embrace inexperienced managers.

“There is a lack of players and ex-pros wanting to be managers. We’ve had no applications from people who have just left the game and that’s rather surprising,” he said.

Russell Slade has left Grimsby (Richard Sellers/Empics)

“We gave an opportunity to Brian Laws and he went on to manage nearly 1,000 games. We gave Paul Hurst a chance and he is now one of the most highly-rated managers in the Football League, doing a great job at Shrewsbury.”