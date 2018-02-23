Gemili wants to step up and fill GB’s medal void

Sprinter Adam Gemili is looking to step into the void left by Sir Mo Farah in British track athletics.

Farah retired from the track and from major championships after victory in the Birmingham grand prix last summer, leaving a gaping hole in British athletics in terms of medals.

The distance runner picked up 15 gold medals across Olympics Games, World and European Championships and was part of the famed ‘Super Saturday’ at London 2012, when he, Greg Rutherford and Dame Jessica Ennis each won gold within moments of each other.

With all three either retired or near the end of their careers – Rutherford is set to appear alongside Gemili at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday – Great Britain are looking for new medal hopes, and 2017 world 4x100m relay champion Gemili is hoping to step up with the Commonwealth Games barely a month away.

WE ARE THE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!! No words to describe how I feel right now. Overwhelmed with the messages of support. Thank you all so much!??? pic.twitter.com/NDv3dtCkXT — Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) August 13, 2017

“For me it feels like I’m not a young athlete,” the 24-year-old told Press Association Sport. “On the British team, I’m probably one of the more experienced guys and have been to every championships since 2012.

“I’ve got to start showing and getting medals for the team because Mo is not competing on the track any more, and he was always guaranteed two medals!

“Jess is gone, we don’t know how long Greg will last – he could retire any time – so for a lot of young athletes it’s our time to step up and fill those shoes.

What amazing way to end my track Career!! Thanks everyone..!! pic.twitter.com/pbtkikxW5H — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) August 24, 2017

“They are big shoes to fill, those athletes are phenomenal and have competed regularly on a global stage consistently.

“I think in the sprints we have a good opportunity to do that because we have a lot of young sprinters that are hungry for it.”

If Gemili hopes to step up, a big performance in Glasgow would be perfect preparation ahead of the trip to the Gold Coast, where he will represent England in April before the European Championships in August.

He is set to line up in the 60m dash alongside relay team-mate CJ Ujah on his return to Glasgow, where he won two silvers in the 2014 Commonwealths, but he has his eyes firmly set on making an impact in Australia and representing his country after catching the bug watching the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

He said: “The Winter Olympcis has been amazing to watch, it does get you excited for going to compete again.

“The Commonwealth Games, four years ago here (in Glasgow), was one of the best championships and the first that I medalled in as a senior in the 100m, and I want to do one better at the Gold Coast.

“I’m training hard for it and I know myself and a lot of athletes are excited to get out there and compete.”