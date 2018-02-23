Carabao Cup final talking points

Arsenal and Manchester City clash in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

City manager Pep Guardiola is seeking his first major piece of silverware since coming to England while Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is chasing the one domestic trophy he has not won.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some talking points ahead of the game.

Quadruple gone

City suffered a shock loss at Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Gunners seek reaction

Wenger saw his side suffer a dispiriting loss to Ostersund (Adam Davy/PA)

Goalkeepers

While both managers have little reason not to field their strongest line-ups they both seem likely to opt for second-choice goalkeepers. This has become common practice in domestic cup competitions and, in Arsenal’s case, in the Europa League. Guardiola has said he wants to reward Claudio Bravo for some match-winning displays in the early rounds, including penalty shoot-out saves against Wolves and Leicester. This season has proved, however, that he is not at the same level as regular number one Ederson and his presence does not instil the same confidence in the back line. For Arsenal it may be slightly different given that Petr Cech has not had the best of seasons himself and so David Ospina may feel he deserves a chance.

Wembley payback chance for City

An Alexis Sanchez goal beat City at Wembley last year (Nick Potts/PA)

VAR