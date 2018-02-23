Bayern face Hertha without Rodriguez and Boateng

James Rodriguez and Jerome Boateng will both miss out on Saturday against Hertha Berlin when Bayern Munich bid for their 15th straight win.

Jupp Heynckes’ side will continue their Bundesliga title procession at the Allianz Arena where they will look to increase their 19-point lead at the top of the table.

Colombia international Rodriguez was forced out of Bayern’s 5-0 Champions League win against Besiktas in midweek with a calf injury, while defender Boateng has a cold and a stomach bug.

“I think the players want to keep picking up points and having success in the league,” Heynckes told a press conference.

“I have no concerns about the players letting their concentration levels drop.”

Bayern are still involved in three competitions and Heynckes insisted there can be “no relaxing” as they chase an 11th consecutive league victory.

“Hertha are an aggressive side who battle hard and play with discipline,” he said. “It certainly won’t be easy.

“They are strong from set pieces, they’re physical and have a good coach (Hungarian Pal Dardai), who was also a very good player.”

Heynckes confirmed Mats Hummels and Joshua Kimmich are both injury doubts after sustaining knocks against Besiktas and will be monitored.

Arturo Vidal is available again after missing last week’s win against Wolfsburg through suspension, while Thiago, Juan Bernat and Sebastian Rudy are also back in contention after playing no part in midweek.

Hertha hope to cut the gap on the Europa League places by bouncing straight back from last week’s home defeat to Mainz.

The Berliners, who have not won at Bayern since 1977, have injury problems of their own, with Vedad Ibisevic (broken nose), Arne Maier (illness) and Julian Schieber (muscle strain) all ruled out, while Karim Rekik is not yet match fit.

Dardai’s side, 11th in the standings, have produced some impressive results on the road this season, including wins at RB Leipzig and, earlier this month, Bayer Leverkusen.

“It’s always something special when you play against Bayern, because they’re one of the best teams in the world,” Norwegian goalkeeper Rune Jarstein told the club’s official website.

“It’s a big game for us. We have to enjoy the occasion, but we can’t be overwhelmed most importantly.

“I’m expecting a lot of shots to be taken towards my goal and I’m ready for the challenge.”