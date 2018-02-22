Wales announce friendly against Mexico in California

Wales will face Mexico in a friendly in California on May 28.

The Football Association of Wales announced the fixture – to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena – on Thursday night.

“This will be a fantastic opportunity for us to prove ourselves against a side that’s heading to the World Cup later in the summer,” manager Ryan Giggs said.

“The Rose Bowl is a magnificent stadium and it will be a great experience for all the players.”

Giggs, appointed as Chris Coleman’s replacement in January, takes charge of his first game against China on March 22.