Michy Batshuayi subjected to alleged racist abuse from Atalanta fans

Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi has claimed he was the subject of alleged racist chants from Atalanta fans during Thursday night’s Europa League clash.

The Belgium international, on loan from Chelsea, played the entire 90 minutes as substitute Marcel Schmelzer’s 82nd-minute equaliser salvaged a 1-1 draw on the night which sent Dortmund into the last 16 with a 4-3 aggregate victory.

2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really ?! ??‍♂️ hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through ??? #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther ✌? — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 22, 2018

Batshuayi has taken to Twitter to condemn the Italian fans’ actions at Reggio Emilia’s Mapei Stadium.

He tweeted: “2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really ?!

“Hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther.”

Last month the Italian club received a one-game stand closure, which was suspended for one year, after Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly was subjected to racist chants during a Serie A clash.