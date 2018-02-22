Advertising
Jovetic back to full fitness for Monaco
Striker was injured in the warm-up before win over Dijon.
Monaco forward Stevan Jovetic has returned to full training with the team after injury.
The Montenegrin, who scored twice in February 10’s 4-0 win over Angers, was a late withdrawal from last Friday’s clash with Dijon after suffering a muscle injury in the warm-up.
His replacement Keita Balde opened the scoring as ASM won by the same scoreline again and competition for places up front is hotting up.
A club statement on Thursday announced Jovetic had “trained normally” ahead of Saturday’s clash with Toulouse, while Radamel Falco “is progressing well and continuing his rehabilitation” from a thigh problem.
Goalkeeper Diego Benaglio remains sidelined by a leg injury.
