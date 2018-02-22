Eve Muirhead’s Olympic career in pictures

Great Britain women’s team skip Eve Muirhead is competing in her third Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The 27-year-old from Blair Atholl, Perthshire, is the reigning European champion and also won gold at the 2013 world championships.

In her first Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010 she was skip of the GB team who failed to get out of the round-robin stage, winning three matches.

Muirhead returned in Sochi four years ago where a 6-5 win over Switzerland in a play-off earned her a bronze medal.

A 6-5 defeat of Canada secured Britain a place in the Pyeongchang semi-finals and a second meeting of the tournament with Sweden.

2010 Winter Olympics – Vancouver

An opening win against world champions China promised much for 19-year-old new skip Eve Muirhead (PA)

Muirhead gives it her all during the 10-3 win over Russia, a rare triumph in Vancouver (PA)

2014 Winter Olympics – Sochi

Muirhead was back for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi as a reigning world champion and steered her team to five wins in the round-robin stage and a place in the semi-finals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Muirhead led her team to a 6-5 win over Switzerland in the bronze medal play-off, avenging an 8-6 loss in the round-robin stage (Andrew Milligan/PA)

2018 Winter Olympics – Pyeongchang

Muirhead was named to lead the GB women’s team once again in South Korea. Her farmer brothers Thomas, centre, and Glenn were picked to represent the men’s team who narrowly missed out on a semi-final place (Andrew Milligan/PA)