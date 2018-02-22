Conor McGregor ready to return to UFC

Lightweight champion Conor McGregor has confirmed his plans to fight again in the UFC.

The Irishman has not stepped foot in the Octagon for a mixed martial arts bout since November 2016, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight strap.

McGregor then tried his hand at boxing, securing a highly-lucrative showdown with the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather last August in Las Vegas, in which he was stopped in the 10th round.

But, despite a long period of inactivity, the 29-year-old has revealed on Instagram that he is working hard to secure a return fight.

McGregor even tried a late attempt to fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 next weekend after Max Holloway withdrew due to injury, only to be denied.

He wrote on Instagram: “I am fighting again. Period. I am the best at this.

Floyd Mayweather stopped Conor McGregor in the 10th round in Vegas (PA)

“I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game. Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in.

“On top of the fighting. I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ.”