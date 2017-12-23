Advertising
When Roy Hodgson met Roy Hodgson…
The Crystal Palace boss bumped into his lookalike at the Liberty Stadium
Of all the people Roy Hodgson could bump into in Swansea, he probably didn’t expect it to be his lookalike.
The Crystal Palace boss was out surveying the Liberty Stadium pitch before the clash with Swansea and met a steward who is the spitting image of him.
Who knows which Hodgson will be in the Palace dugout for the game…
