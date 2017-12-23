Alan Solomons to replace Gary Gold as Worcester director of rugby

Worcester Warriors have confirmed that Gary Gold will leave the club at the end of December, with his assistant Alan Solomons stepping up as the Aviva Premiership side’s director of rugby.

Gold is taking over as the USA’s head coach and was initially expected to leave Sixways in the summer.

However, his new role will now begin in January and Solomons has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal to replace him.

? BREAKING NEWS ? Warriors are delighted to confirm Alan Solomons as our new Director of Rugby. ? https://t.co/O9aFLdMXZS pic.twitter.com/7IZXlbE11s — Worcester Warriors ? (@WorcsWarriors) December 23, 2017

Solomons, 67, arrived at the club in October and has helped them to three wins from their last four matches.

Warriors chairman Bill Bolsover said: “We are delighted that we have managed to secure Alan on a long-term contract.

“Since he arrived at the club, Alan has been a key influence behind the scenes and has quickly earned the respect of staff and players, who have all spoken very highly of him.

Alan Solomons (Joe Giddens/PA)

Advertising

“Our search for a new director of rugby was extensive and we interviewed a number of high quality candidates but Alan stood out as someone who could bring stability to the club and take us forward.

“We thank Gary Gold for his hard work and efforts during his year at Sixways and wish him the best of luck with his role at the USA.”

Solomons said: “I have enjoyed my time at Warriors since day one and it has become clear that the club has masses of potential to be successful in the long-term.

? Isn't this how we're all feeling tonight?! ? pic.twitter.com/clhS46PIYI — Worcester Warriors ? (@WorcsWarriors) December 22, 2017

Advertising

“I am hugely excited about being given the opportunity to lead this club and I am looking forward to continuing the hard work to ensure we can build for the future, move up the Premiership table and give the supporters the success they deserve.”

Gold said: “I would like to thank the club for allowing me to bring my contract to an end at this time to begin my role with the USA in January.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Sixways. I feel the club has taken steps forward over the last year and has the foundations to ultimately be successful. I wish all the players and staff the best of luck in the future.”