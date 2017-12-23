Menu

Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc ruled out of Boxing Day Ashes Test

UK & international sports | Published:

Cricket Australia confirmed the absence of the hosts’ and series’ leading wicket-taker

Australia will be without leading wicket taker Mitchell Starc in Melbourne (Jason O'Brien/PA Wire)

Mitchell Starc will miss the Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne because of his bruised heel.

Cricket Australia confirmed the absence of the hosts’ and series’ leading wicket-taker before practice at the MCG on Sunday morning local time, and that Jackson Bird will replace him against England.

Starc was described the previous day by his fellow Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins as having only a “50/50” chance of taking part in the fourth Test.

The left-armer, who has taken 19 wickets in three matches so far and been a driving force in Australia’s surge into a series-sealing 3-0 lead, has spent much of the past week on crutches to try to speed up his recovery.

